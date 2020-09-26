Share:

LAHORE -The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan signed agreement for implementation of SAP ERP & SLCM. This implementation will significantly enhance the efficiency of operations of ICAP and the quality of service provided to its members, students, and other stakeholders.

Khalilullah Shaikh (president ICAP) said that this is a major milestone towards the vision of digital transformation of ICAP. It will help integrate all processes, remove redundancies, enhance customer service and improve decision making through better data analytics. He said that the next-generation IT strategy, based on stakeholders’ requirements, is the key to success in years to come.

Saquib Ahmad (managing director SAP Pakistan) applauded the efforts of ICAP leadership in achieving this historical landmark and said that this project is very important for SAP strategically. SAP will support implementation partner to ensure that the solution is delivered in line with best practices.

Iftikhar Taj (Council Member ICAP), M Sharif Tabani (ICAP Council Member), Syed Najmul Hussain (ICAP Council Member), Syed Masood Akhtar (Secretary ICAP), Fahad Zahid (Director Large Enterprise SAP Pakistan), Asad ur Rehman Khan (Group Managing Director CERM), Haider Ajaib (CFO Biafotech), Usman Javaid Malik (CTO Biafotech) were present at the occasion.