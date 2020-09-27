Share:

LAHORE - PTI Senator Faisal Javed called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here at the Governor House on Saturday.

Matters regarding national and political matters came under discussion. According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address in UN Assembly was the representation of the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that India’s real face has been exposed in the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of not only Kashmiris but the entire Muslim population.

By highlighting Kashmir and Palestine issue, Islamophobia, terrorism, Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a reality check to the world.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the opposition’s agenda is to safeguard personal and political interests.

Those who criticizing the Pakistan Army and other national institutes can never be the well-wishers of Pakistan. He said that 22 crore Pakistanis stand by the Pakistan Army and our government is strengthening democracy in the country and we will give relief to the public. He said that Pakistan is moving forward on the economic front successfully.

Governor Punjab said that public’s support is not with the opposition’s rhetoric but with the government. We are not afraid of the opposition’s protest, he said.

He said that the World Economic Forum has declared Pakistan as ‘’Champion of nature’’ which is a validation of our government’s successful economic policies. Our only aim is to strengthen Pakistan, he added.

Senator Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a progressive and prosperous Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue internationally and he is the ambassador of Kashmiris. We will not let the opposition’s agenda of anarchy and mayhem succeed at any cost. He said that our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete its term.