A key committee of Iraq’s parliament has called for a halt on attacks on foreign missions and US forces in the country.

"Iraq is facing serious challenges which require the adoption of clear and courageous stances before the [Iraqi] people,” Mohammad Redha al-Haidar, chair of the Security and Defense Committee, told a press conference on Saturday.

He said attacks on diplomatic missions and Iraqi institutions “put Iraq’s reputation in jeopardy and weaken the country’s posture on the international stage.”

Al-Haidar called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to form a committee from security apparatuses to probe attacks against foreign missions in the country.

On Friday, Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for an investigation into repeated attacks on foreign missions in Iraq and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The call came after two Shia groups, Iraqi Hezbollah and al-Nujaba, threatened to launch more attacks against US forces in Iraq.

In recent weeks, several attacks targeted the US Embassy in Iraq, US forces, and other troops involved in the International Coalition against Deash/ISIS terror group in Iraq.

Al-Sadr says Iraq won’t become ‘foreign colony’

Firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said on Sunday that Iraq will not become a foreign colony.

"We will not allow Iraq to become a foreign colony…,” he said in a tweet. “[Iraq] will be a strong and sovereign state.”

On Friday, al-Sadr called for an investigation into repeated attacks on foreign missions in Iraq and bringing perpetrators to justice.

