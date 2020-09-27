Share:

Jordan is a Middle Eastern constitutional monarchy located between Saudi Arabia and Israel. In November, it is expected to hold parliamentary elections.

Jordan's King Abdullah II dissolved parliament on Sunday in preparation for elections which are going to be held on 10 November, Reuters reported, citing unidentified officials.

According to constitutional laws, the parliament's dissolution signals that Jordan's government now has to resign within a week.

Jordan is a unitary parliamentary constitutional monarch which is headed by King Abdullah II.