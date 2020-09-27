Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday lambasted the federal and Sindh governments besides Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for what he said neglecting Karachi and said that everyone was engaged in tussle for power.

Speaking to the media outside Accountability Court here, the PSP chief said that after the rains wreaked havoc, everyone was pretending to heal wounds of the city, but now it appears everyone had forgotten it. He regretted everyone would once again be talking about resolving the city’s issues after another spell of rain.

Kamal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a package for Karachi, adding that the city didn’t need a package but its rights. “Soon after announcing Rs1100 billion package for the port city, the prime minister returned to Islamabad,” he said, and added, “There has been no follow-up since then.” Taunting the PPP, he said that the party had lashed out at the federal government for its performance at All Parties Conference held only recently, but keeping in view its government’s own performance in Sindh, the PPP had no right to critisise the Centre. The PSP also came down hard on the MQM-P and said the latter’s recently held rally had failed as not many people showed up at the event.

“The MQM-P has failed to do something for the betterment of the people despite remaining in power for so long,” Kamal said, and added that everyone was busy in doing politics; the opposition wanted to oust the PTI while the latter was trying to save its government.