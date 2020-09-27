Share:

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) is organizing colourful events at the scenic tourist spots of the province, including Swat Valley and Khanpur Dam, to commemorate the World Tourism Day on September 27 (today).

According to the programme, about 200 families would be taken to Khanpur Dam for a number of tourism activities by the KP-CTA.

The tourists would be provided with transport facility from and to Peshawar and Khanpur Dam besides a promotional buffet package, including chicken karahi, BBQ chicken tikka, seikh kabab, Kabali special rice, daal makhni, vegetable, chicken jal frezi, salad, bean salad, raita, mabali special chatni, cold drink, water, Gulab Jaman and a free boat ride for only Rs.1650 per head.

The families would also experience adventure tourism to beat the waves during boat trip and rafting in the lake.

Zip-lining, air-gun shooting, swimming, wake tubing, jetski ride and traditional music are also part of the joyful excursion.

The families would also enjoy hiking, trekking, musical chair and other funny games during the daylong trip to the tourist resort.

The KP-CTA is also arranging air balloon and R C plane shows for the tourists and magical show for the children to mark the World Tourism Day in a befitting manner.

Swat Air festival is another segment of tourism activities, which would kick off in the second week of October.

The activities include paragliding, hang-gliding, para motor flying, ultra light flying, micro light flying, drone flying, aeromodelling and others.

Rang de Galiyat is also on the list to kick start tourism activities in Hazara Division. The festival will showcase painting, bonfire, live music, live BBQ and traditional cuisines.

Awareness drive through posters, pamphlets and sign boards about the tourism activities in the 10 districts of the province has been launched.

Installation of machinery for cleanliness and establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in Takhtbhai, Galiyat, Thandiani, Kumrat, Shogran and Kalash are also on the cards under the KITE project.

Study tours for both male and female students of the schools and colleges have been arranged to visit Peshawar Museum so they could know about the history and heritage of the province and people.

World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on September 27. Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

The United Nation World Tourism organisation (UNWTO) has designated 2020 as the “Year of Tourism and Rural Development.” This year is an opportunity to promote the potential of tourism to create jobs and opportunities.