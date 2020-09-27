Tourists watch performances at a scenic spot in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2020.
A lantern-themed event kicked off at the scenic spot, with various lantern related activities and performances unveiled to tourists.
8:52 PM | September 27, 2020
