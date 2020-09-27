Share:

KARACHI - An Ati-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday approved the police’s chalan to remove the name of an accused, Nawaz, in the rape and murder case of five-year-old Marwah.

The ATC was hearing a case against the accused, Faizu, Abdullah and Nawaz, who were brought to the court. The police submitted its report and said that it had removed the name of accused Nawaz due to lack of evidence against him during the investigation while two other accused persons Abdullah and Faizu had confessed to the crime and they had been sent on judicial remand to jail.

The counsel of Marwah’s family argued that he had no objection to the police report for removing name of accused person Nawaz because police was doing investigation with modern techniques. He also pleaded that two other accused should be awarded strict punishment.

It may be noted that the body of five-year-old Marwah was recovered from metropolis’ Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Sept 6, two days after she was reported to have gone missing. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Shakir Husain, the victim had been kidnapped and raped before being murdered and burned