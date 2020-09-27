Share:

| PML-N President shares ‘documentary proof’ of his innocence with media, fears arrest by NAB again | Claims this failed govt has no other choice but to create an atmosphere of confrontation

Lahore - PMLN President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif says the insecurity of his political rivals have made transparent public welfare projects controversial.

In a meeting with senior journalists, Shehbaz shared documentary proof of his innocence in the alleged allegations for which he believed he will be arrested once again. He said he did not commit a single penny worth of corruption in any of these projects nor did he take any decision to benefit himself or his family.

On the contrary, he said, his decision as the Chief Minister led to hundreds of millions of losses to his family's business.

Shehbaz said he always put national and public interest first and completed projects in world-record time which saved billions for the nation. He said his conscience is clear and his hands clean because he knows he saved Pakistan Rs1 trillion.

The PMLN President said Imran Niazi has not been able to prove a single allegation on him and all this fiasco is because he is politically insecure about the Gilgit-Baltistan and local body elections. He said Imran's political victimisation in the name of accountability has broth Pakistan international shame. He reminded that the Chinese and British governments rebutted Imran, chided his accusations and testified over Shehbaz's honesty and transparency.

The Opposition Leader said this failed government has no other choice but to create an atmosphere of confrontation to survive. He said Nawaz Sharif's speech was not confrontational at all and was in line with constitution and laws of Pakistan.

The PMLN Quaid spoke like an experienced, mature and responsible politician, he said.

Shehbaz said people always say that he has always pushed for reconciliatory politics and added that his reconciliatory politics has always been for the best interests of the country and its people. But he pointed out that his reconciliatory politics has never reaped him any personal benefits. He and his family are being subjected to fake cases, Political victimisation, harassment and imprisonment.

He said the true face of NAB-Niazi alliance has been exposed by the courts and international rights bodies. In addition to that, he said, after the Supreme Court remarks NAB's existence is void. Shehbaz reassured that the decisions of the APC will be implemented in letter and spirit without exception. He stressed that the incompetent and corrupt government will not be given more time to destroy the country beyond repair.

He said the decision regarding Gilgit-Baltistan's future must be taken with approval and consultation with the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.