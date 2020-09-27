Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said government’s steps taken against COVID-19 are being appreciated at International level.

While talking to reporters in Lahore on Saturday, he said economic activities have been restored and Pakistan is also heading towards destination of development despite difficulties due to Covid-19. He said educational institutions are being reopened with strict implementation of SOPs. He said that classes from 6th to 8th have been started while primary schools will be opened after the meeting of NCOC, to be held on 29th of this month.

The Minister said, “We have started random testing of students for coronavirus after resumption of educational activities in schools and universities.” He said that one percent infection rate has been witnessed in the educational institutions which is satisfactory for government. Replying a question, he said government is taking all out steps to control the prices of essential commodities.

He said the educational institutions are being opened in phases and hoped that primary schools will be reopened soon. He said that before reopening of schools in Punjab, the government conducted COVID-19 tests at large scale. Earlier, the minister chaired the Board of Governors meeting of the National College of Arts (NCA). The NCA would be given university status soon, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said that Pakistan was heading towards progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that national economy was improving due to farsighted policies of the incumbent government, adding that country’s exports increased despite coronavirus pandemic. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wisely tackled the COVID-19 situation under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and coronavirus situation in Pakistan was far better than that of other parts of the world.