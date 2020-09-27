Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister has directed the authorities to make the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) fully functional within one and-a-half month. She gave these orders during her visit to the RIU on Saturday.

Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor RIU Dr Umar and other faculty members. The Minister visited the corona wards and inquired from the patients. Vice-Chancellor RIU Professor Muhammad Umer gave a detailed briefing to the Minister about the services provided to COVID-19 patients.

The Health Minister said, “The Rawalpindi Institute of Urology will be opened for all health services within the next one-and-a-half year.

The dialysis services will be available for all patients through state-of-the-art machinery at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. I appreciate all departments who contributed to the development of this institute.

Top quality healthcare services are being provided at the institute. Improving the life standard of a common man is top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

No compromise will be made on the quality and transparency of the healthcare projects in Punjab.”

New facilities key to meeting demand of increasing population

Dr Yasmin Rashid made a surprise visit of the District Headquarter Hospital Chakwal on Saturday. The Health Minister also visited the site of Mother and Child Hospital, Nursery and Mid Wifery schools. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun accompanied the Health Minister during her visit. The Minister also visited different units of hospital and inquired from the patients about overall services. The Minister personally checked status of overall cleanliness in the hospital.

CEO Chakwal and Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital gave a detailed briefing to the Minister about the services provided at the hospital. The Minister said, “Different hospitals of Punjab are being upgraded. The process of up gradation of hospitals under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative is underway in eight districts.

Due to fewer hospitals, the number of patients has doubled as compared to beds available.

PTI govt is developing new healthcare facilities. According to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is endeavouring to facilitate common man as much as possible.”