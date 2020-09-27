Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Opposition parties of the National Assembly will submit a call-attention notice in the National Assembly Secretariat against increase in the prices of 94 life-saving drugs. The federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, approved the increase in the prices of 94 life-saving drugs. The Opposition parties including PPPP, PML-N, JUI-F will jointly submit a call-attention notice to force PTI’s government to take back its decision taken in the federal Cabinet. Sources said that the Opposition members would also try to initiate debate in the upcoming National Assembly session on the prices of medicines in the House. The Opposition may also stage walkout from the proceedings of the House on this matter, they said.