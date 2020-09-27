Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s Office to review the overall performance of the Commission. The meeting gave principle approval to establish Overseas Pakistanis Commission in Southern Punjab. Buzdar said that setting up of OPC will provide relief to the people of the area.

The meeting also decided to open OPC desks in all e-Khidmat Marakaz in different districts of the province as this would solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots level.

The meeting also gave approval for the amendments in the OPC Act 2014 while the final approval of the amendments in the Act will be given by the Punjab Cabinet. Buzdar further directed that the Advisory Councils should be formed at the earliest as per rules and regulations.

He said that people having good repute should be included in the Advisory Councils besides appointing members in the Districts Committees according to the rules and regulations.

He said that the matter of giving allowances to the employees of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission should be sent to the Cabinet Committee for Finance & Development. Moreover, he directed that the case of recruitment on the vacant posts in OPC should be re-submitted.

The CM further directed the speedy disposal of the pending cases of overseas Pakistanis. He said that overseas Pakistanis are our asset as their services for the strengthening of national economy cannot be ignored.

He asserted that the Punjab government will protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis and will ensure the protection of their properties in Pakistanis. The Chief Minister was briefed that the Commission has so far resolved 12,532 complaints while the action is being taken on pending cases.

Property worth billions of rupees has got vacated. Advocate General Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Inspector General Punjab, Vice-Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Waseem Akhtar, MPAs Omar Tanveer Butt, Khayal Ahmed Castro, Shahina Karim, Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary Home, other members of the Commission and concerned Officers were also present on this occasion. Senior members of the Board of Revenue attended the meeting via video link.