ISLAMABAD -At the 8th FPCCI Achievement Awards ceremony held in Islamabad on 24th September, Pakistan Guarantee Export Corporation Limited won the award presented by the President of Pakistan for Export Marketing and Foreign Exchange Generation.

Speaking on this occasion, PGECL’s Head of International Business and the recipient of the award Mian Masroor highlighted how PGECL has worked tirelessly over the past year to promote Pakistani exports around the world. He further added that there still remains a huge potential to further build on for Pakistani exports and the right steps in this direction can help secure sizeable business for the country.

PGECL is one the largest buying houses in the country and also specialises in export marketing & promotion. PGECL has also announced to construct Expo Centres in Islamabad, Multan & Faisalabad in order to provide display and commerce facilities to the exporters in these cities.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar also addressed the ceremony.