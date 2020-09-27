Share:

Peshawar - The young pharmacists community on Saturday celebrated ‘World Pharmacist Day’ and highlighted the role of pharmacists in monitoring the effects of medicine from preparation to its delivery to patient and also during the treatment.

To mark ‘World Pharmacist Day’ a function was organised at a local hotel here. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shagufta Malik (MPA) was chief guest. Director General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services Saleem Khan, Drug Inspectors, PDA officials, DSP Cantt Inayat, President of Pakhtunkhwa Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association Maqbool Ahmad and teachers of the universities were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shagufta Malik and Dr Waqas, President of the Young Pharmacist’s Council (YPC), said that pharmacists were key part of the healthcare team and the role of a pharmacist was very important during all process of medicine to treatment.

They said at present about 5,000 pharmacists were graduating from various public and private sector universities in the country every year but the importance of profession was being completely ignored.

“The presence of weak laws hinders the delivery and availability of quality and affordable medicines to public. The number of pharmacists in government hospitals is almost nil which is contrary to the orders of the Supreme Court and the Federal Ombudsman,” they said.

The government must pay special attention to remove obstacles in the supply of quality medicines to people.

The skills of pharmacists should be utilized to ensure supply of affordable and quality medicines to ailing people, they demanded.