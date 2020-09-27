Share:

ISLAMABAD - To further facilitate citizens in redressal of their problems, a One-Window Complaint System has been launched under which all the complaint cells of federal government organizations will be linked with the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the one-window facility and a letter has been dispatched to federal ministries for the purpose.

The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit has been directed to determine modalities in consultation with all relevant organizations, chalk out integration plans and get it completed within sixty days.

The Prime Minister Office said thirty-three complaint cells of federal government organizations will initially be linked to the Pakistan Citizens Portal. This will strengthen the complaint registration system as well as prove to be useful to effectively address the public grievances.

It said that different complaint cells are operating in different government organizations. However, there is a need for a well-coordinated universal system for redressal of complaints.

The Prime Minister Office said that all sorts of public complaints will be addressed on merit. Under the one-window operation, citizens will be informed about redressal of their complaints.

The third party system will prove effective besides saving time and resources.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the ultimate role model for humanity for all times to come.

The prime minister on his twitter handle Saturday posted the following famous quote of Alphonse de Lamartine, a renowned French poet, historian and statesman, praising different aspects of the Seerat of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

“Philosopher, orator, apostle, legislator, warrior, conqueror of ideas, restorer of rational dogmas, of a cult without images; the founder of twenty terrestrial states and of one spiritual state that is Muhammad. As regards to all standards by which human greatness may be measured, we may ask: Is there any greater man than Muhammad?” (Extract from Alphonse de Lamartine’s Histoire de la Turquie Paris, 1854, vol. II, pp. 276-277).

Alphonse de Lamartine, (born October 21, 1790, Macon, France and died on February 28, 1869, Paris) was a French poet, historian, and statesman who got renowned for his lyrics in Méditations poétiques (1820), which made him as one of the main figures in the Romantic movement of French literature.

In 1847, his Histoire des Girondins became widely popular as he rose to considerable political prominence in early 1848, when he led the Second Republic for a short time.

