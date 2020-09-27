Share:

Rawalpindi-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has come out in the General Assembly as a leader of the Muslim Ummah by raising voice in support of oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian people, and condemning Islamophobia and the barbarism of Modi government in India.

He said this while talking to locals after reviewing the reconstruction and expansion of Murree-Kohala Road which is in final stages of completion at the cost of Rs1.7 billion.

Governor said that Murree-Kohala Road was a serious problem of the people of Murree and the PTI government has completed this important project in one year which will also benefit the people of Azad Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that a development plan would be drawn up to make Kotli Satyan a tourist destination besides the problem of landslides on Kohala Murree Road would also be resolved.

He said that the government is aware that the people are worried about inflation and we are trying to solve it with good governance and the people will get relief in the coming years.

He said that free medical facilities are available to all the needy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through health cards and the facility of health card is also available to lacs of needy families in Punjab which is gradually expanding its scope.

Sarwar said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has set an example for the world by controlling the Corona epidemic and providing financial assistance to 12 million families is the biggest relief in the history of Pakistan.

He said that the workers are the real strength of PTI and through their struggle Imran Khan became the Prime Minister and took stern action against corruption in the country so that the country could move forward on a strong foundation.

Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi, Member Provincial Assembly Latasib Satti and local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also present on the occasion.