ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the UN General Assembly session, has once again raised the issues being faced by the Islamic world and developing countries in a very rational manner.

In his video message here yesterday, the minister said this is the first time that a prime minister has presented to the world the clear position of the Islamic world on issues such as Islamophobia and the honour of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen.

He also said that it reflects that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a world class leader.

He said the PM always worked for the national interest and earned respect for the country.