ISLAMABAD - Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at the UN General Assembly session said that the PM’s substantive address to the world body has made every Pakistani proud as he has truly represented the country.

The Chairman CPEC Authority said that PM Imran Khan presented Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, Palestine and regional peace with explicit clarity. “PM Imran Khan’s stern warning to India on any misadventure was worth appreciating,” said the CPEC Authority Chairman.

He also said that Imran Khan expressed Pakistan’s resolve to steer people of Pakistan out of poverty and the country’s principled position on regional peace.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined Pakistan’s line of action that he aims to create an Islamic welfare state based on the principles of the state of Medina.

The CPEC Authority chief also lauded the stance of the prime minister for the government’s endeavours to control poverty and highlighting initiatives on the part of Pakistan for poverty alleviation in the country and region.