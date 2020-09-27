Share:

ISLAMABAD - Margalla police booked a lawyer on account of attacking a lady police officer in premises of court and threatening her of dire consequences.

However, no arrest was made so far, they said.

According to details, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shazia Pervin lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Margalla and stated she along with head constable Mehraj Gull arrived in Islamabad District Courts to produce an accused namely Yasir Mehmood held in case number 56/20 registered with PS Women under sections 489-F/109/34 dated 16/9/2020 before a court of law when a lawyer namely Umer Satti along with his accomplices appeared from somewhere and started using abusive language against her. “How dare you have arrested this man? Stay away from this case or else you will have to face the music. I will kidnap you if you don’t obey me,” she quoted the lawyer as threatening her.

The lady police officer also alleged that Umer Satti attempted to assault her physically and tore her uniform and she hardly managed to escape for saving her life. ASI Shazia Pervin requested police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. Police lodged First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and began investigation with no arrest so far, they said.