RAWALPINDI - Police booked a man on charges of harassing two female polio workers sexually while the duo were administering polio drops to children during a door to door campaign in Street Number 6 of Alaabad area.

However, the accused was identified as Abdul Rehman, who managed to obtain pre-arrest bail from the court of an area magistrate. The court fixed October 3 as the date for next hearing. According to detail, the female polio worker lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Westridge stating that she along with her colleague/team volunteer Zara were vaccinating the children with polio drops in their assigned area on September 22, 2020 in Street No 6 of Alaabad. She added when they rang the doorbell of House Number 16 for administering polio drops to children, a man opened the door and started using abusing language.

She appealed police to register case against accused and to arrest him. Taking action, police registered cases and started investigation. SHO PS Westrige SI Waqas Safeer, however, when contacted by The Nation for his comments over the issue, said that no such incident took place in his jurisdiction.