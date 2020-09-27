Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has taken various notices on different cases regarding rape, cut hand and nose, family dispute etc in different cities of the province. According to details, department Human Rights informed the Minister about different cases published in newspapers regarding torture at accused of firing incident in Muzafargarh, rape case at gun point in Okara, set fire on husband and wife in Kot Addu and rape case in Bahawalpur.

The Minister immediately directed to Sectary Human Rights to take prompt action as per rules and write a letter to relevant departments to submit inquiry report within a week. The Minister said that strict legal action should be taken against all accused.

He said that in the tenure of PTI, government of the Punjab has ensured protection of human rights and no one can be allowed violation of human rights.