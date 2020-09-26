Share:

Movie ‘Scream 5’ crew members test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - It was announced just this month that the Scream franchise had finally secured its heroine Neve Campbell for the upcoming fifth go-round, but already, production has run into a snag. Scream 5, which has begun production in Wilmington, North Carolina, has seen three of its crew members recently test positive for the novel coronavirus. Nonetheless, the shoot will resume as planned after the normal weekend break, as the infected set workers were not part of the primary ‘pod’ that includes the principal cast and crew.

Google will block ads related to US election

ISLAMABAD -: Google is set to block ads related to the US presidential election after polls close on November 3. The tech giant will implement its sensitive event policy, which is rolled out during fast moving events in order to avoid confusion among the public. In the email to advertisers, Google states it will not allow ads ‘referencing candidates, the election, or its outcome, given that an unprecedented amount of votes will be counted after Election Day this year.’

Google said the amount of time the block will stay in place has not been determined, as it will have to ‘examine a number of factors before deciding to lift this policy.’ Online powerhouses have been working overtime ahead of the 2020 election with the goal of avoiding the 2016 campaign fiasco.

Meteor that skimmed earth may have brought life to Venus

ISLAMABAD - Traces of phosphine gas was recently detected in the clouds of Venus, which suggests it could supports life - but a new study proposes the compounds may have originated from Earth. Harvard researchers theorize that the bio signatures gas came to Venus from meteorites that grazed our planet’s atmosphere and crashed into the distant planet. This notion was developed from a 2017 meteor that grazed Earth’s atmosphere over Australia for 90 seconds and then headed back on its journey to deep space.

The team believes this meteor could have collected up some 10,000 microbial colonies from our world and carried it to another. The study notes that over the last 3.7 billion years, at least 600,000 space rocks that dipped into Earth’s atmosphere have a collided with Venus.