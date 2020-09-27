Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rights of sugarcane growers will be protected.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister payments of more than Rs 175 billion have been disbursed to sugarcane farmers and the sugar mills will be bound to make timely payments to growers.

An amount of Rs 24 crore has been paid to sugarcane growers during last one week. Usman Buzdar said that sugarcane farmer protested on the rods in the past but did not get the reward of his hard work.

He further maintained that farmers were badly exploited in the previous tenure. The powerful mafia made the sugarcane famer hostage. The PTI government has protected the rights to the farmers.

The CM maintained that in the next season the farmers will reap the reward of their hard work. Farmers’ rights have been protected in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well.

No one will be allowed to exploit the farmers. The PTI government is truly a farmer friendly government, Usman Buzdar added.

policy for awarding tourism the status of an industry formed

Buzdar has said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many beautiful tourist destinations.

A new policy has been formulated by awarding tourism the status of an industry. He said that the tourism sector plays an important role in socio-economic development as it is the best source of foreign exchange.

Promotion of tourism provides employment opportunities for local people. He further maintained that the ancient and attractive civilizations of Pakistan attract local and foreign tourists.

Buzdar in his message on World Tourism Day said that the tourism sector is among the top priorities of the government.

He said that effective measures have been taken to improve tourist destinations by providing missing facilities for the tourists. In order to promote tourism, 179 rest houses have been opened for the public in Punjab. New tourist destinations are being developed in Punjab.

All possible steps will be taken to make tourism industry an active sector of the national economy.

CM condoles demise of Riaz Shakir

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Riaz Shakir, a senior reporter of a local Urdu newspaper.

In his condolence message Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.

The Chief Minister said that the late Riaz Shakir set an example of high journalistic values and rendered valuable services in the field of journalism.