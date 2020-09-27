Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sub-committee of Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights yesterday paid a visit to crime scene of the Motorway gang rape incident.

Senator Quratulain Marri, the convener of the sub-committee, and Senator Keshoo Bai visited the crime scene along with senior police officers of Lahore, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The police officers gave a briefing to the lawmakers on the investigations conducted so far about the horrible incident in which a mother of three was raped by two dacoits in front of her children.

The police briefed them about the evidence collected so far in the case. Senator Marri said that the culprits involved in the incident should be brought to book at earliest and steps should be taken to stop such incidents in future.