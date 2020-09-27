Share:

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced Amy Barrett as his Supreme Court nomination pick, in a move to fill the vacancy opened by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced that confirmation hearings for the Trump Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, are set to begin 12 October and will last from three to four days.

"The hearing will last three to four days, using the format the committee has followed for recent Supreme Court nominees. Opening statements by Judiciary Committee members and the nominee will occur on Monday, 12 October. The questioning of Judge Barrett will begin on Tuesday, 13 October. Testimony by those who know Judge Barrett the best and legal experts is expected to follow", Senate Judiciary Committee stated.

Commentingg on the timeline of the hearings, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said that he "hopes to get her out of the Committee by 26th of October", noting that after four days of hearings there will be a week-long pause "consistent with the rules of the Judiciary Committee".

Barrett will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee after being officially announced on Saturday by Trump as his pick for the Supreme Court vacancy.

The vacancy opened after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 on 18 September due to complications related to pancreatic cancer.