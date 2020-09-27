Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday has expressed his concerns over the session summoned to discuss electoral reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, the PML-N leader has said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying to drag this sensitive national matter into politics.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already refused to attend the session.