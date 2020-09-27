Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A shepherd was brutally killed by some men in the limits of Peromal police station on Saturday. However, the assassins managed to escape from the scene after throwing his body in the forest. Reports received here say that Mir Muhammad, 38, left his village along with his cattle for the search of fodder that as he reached the forest, unidentified men attacked him with axes as a result of which he sustained serious wounds and died on the spot. Personnel of Sindhri police arrived at the crime scene and shifted the body to mortuary of Civil Hospital, Mirpurkhas for the postmortem. Peromal police were searching for the killers till the filing of this news. However, no case was lodged till the filing of the news.