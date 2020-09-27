Share:

Police foiled smuggling of wheat to Punjab from Sindh and taken six trailers carrying the cargo in its custody.

Sangi police station personnel foiled a bid of smuggling of thousands of maund wheat to Punjab last night and ceased six trailers carrying the cargo, SHO Sanaullah said.

“The trailers with wheat cargo have been handed over to the food department,” the SHO further said.

“The government of Sindh has imposed ban over transfer of wheat to other provinces but the food department staff facilitate the movement after getting gratifications,” local sources alleged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in a letter to Chief Minister of Sindh recently demanded removing obstacles in inter-provincial movement of wheat.

Federal Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam in his letter to the chief minister demanded hurdle free arrangements for movement of fresh stocks of wheat.

The restrictions over free movement and transportation of wheat from Sindh to Punjab, directly affect the prices of wheat and its flour,

according to the letter.

The federal minister in his letter also referred Article 151 of the constitution, which allows “free movement of trade goods across the country”.

Chief minister of Sindh should ensure free movement of wheat to other provinces as per the constitution, food security minister said in the letter.