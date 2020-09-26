Share:

The effectiveness of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly session can be gauged by the reaction of the Indian delegation. At first, the walkout in protest when the PM began highlighting the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and then the ridiculous and delusional response; all signs indicate that we have struck a nerve.

It is amusing that the Indian delegation felt that PM Khan had “no reasonable suggestion to offer the world”. If they were paying more attention, they might have learnt a thing or two about managing to keep people from starving during a pandemic, climate sustainable policies such as the billion-tree tsunami and the need to take collective action against illegal and untraceable outflows of money to tax havens. All of these are pressing policy problems that we are confronting, and a united approach from the international community is sorely needed.

Quite naturally, the Indian government is feeling the heat from Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to bring the Kashmir issue and its Islamophobic policies centre stage. Beyond this, delegates from all over the world, including the European Union, Australia, Iran, United Kingdom, Azerbaijan and many others are allowed to come and see Azad Kashmir for themselves, to talk to its people without any restrictions and even visit the Line of Control to assess the situation. They are free to take what they will from these visits. Conversely, the Indian government is deploying all of its state machinations to brutally repress the indigenous Kashmiris just a few kilometres on the other side.

This does not go unnoticed by the neutrals. The Prime Minister did well to highlight all of this, and no longer can India obfuscate the truth, try as it might. The world now knows that India may attempt a false-flag operation. The international community has recognised that Kashmiris are being marginalised by the military siege across the border, and no amount of fuming or angry replies is going to change any of that.