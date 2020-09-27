Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Saturday said that there must be very few cities like Karachi in the entire world as the city faced tough times but never gave up.

“Traders and industrialists are identity of Karachi and their issues should be resolved on priority basis,” the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing to a luncheon of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here. President of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman & CEO Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Vice President Syed Wajid hussain, Former Presidents Danish Khan, Masood Naqi, Zahid Saeed , Gulzar Firoz, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Administrator Korangi Shaheryar Memon and others were also present.

Shallwani said that in Karachi package road development was the first priority of administration as it was the first attraction of investors and Rs 1.3 billion was earmarked for the purpose. He added that besides construction of roads, cleanliness and fixing of sewerage issues, installation of street lights were also needed.

Shallwani said that Karachi was identity of Pakistam and a comprehensive map of the city would be prepared and all the streets and roads would be named after legendary people of the city. He announced that 3000 road of Korangi Industrial Area would be named after patron in chief of KATI SM Muneer. He also announced that maintenance and development of road in sector-15 would be included in Karachi package.

The Administrator also welcomed the pilot project proposal of former president KATI Zahid Saeed regarding urban foresting. He also assured KATI that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would fully support it for road development, cleanliness, uplift of infrastructure, parks and green belts so that biggest industrial zone of Karachi gets betterment.

Shallwani said that DMC Korangi would provide machinery to KATI for garbage lifting, asking KATI to take ownership. “After second world war many cities of European countrires were destroyed but now they have been developed considerably that no one could say these cities were destroyed. We all have to come forward and play our due role for progress and develepment of Karachi,” he added.

President of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan said that the biggest problem of Korangi Industrial Area is landgrabing in Meharn Town and special powers should be granted to Administrator Korangi Shahryar Gul memon to resolve the problem.

He said that they thanked CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah as he brought such credible officer like Shallwani and Shahryar Memon as our administrators. He also announced to present both officers Gold Medal on behalf of KATI.

CEO Zubair Chhaya urged the Administrator to remove remainings GTS in EBM causeway area as it was feared that administration of other district could dump their garbage or debris in these settlements.

Former president Zahid Saeed briefed Administrator Karachi regarding proposal of urban foresting in the riverbed area of Malir and Liyari River. Shallwani directed administrator to demolish remaining of GTS in EBM causeway and order to close the area for any kind of dumping once for all. He also welcomed the proposal of Urban Foresting.

A multimedia presentation regarding devastated road and sewerage system of sector 15 and 23 was also given to the administrator.

Later, KATI President also presented shield to Shallwani.