Share:

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases increased by 1,511 on Saturday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 312,966, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 71 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,929, according to the data shared by the ministry.

A total of 1,232 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 274,514 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,615.

Turkish health professionals conducted 102,009 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 9,936,581.

A total of 2,157 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients are under quarantine in dormitories and hostels across Turkey, the Turkish interior ministry said.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.