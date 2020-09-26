Share:

Recent urban flooding in Karachi has caused lateral damages to life and the property, regardless of any social strata. The major cause of urban flooding is compromising architectural and town-planning while sprawling cities by the municipalities along with non-compliance of building bylaws by Authorities Having Jurisdictions (AHJs), and the public at large. The typologies of urban hydrology have been rapidly changing due to uncertain weather patterns and global climate change conditions, in this regard, federal and provincial governments shall adopt an integrated roadmap by addressing all related factors of urban flooding in Karachi and all big cities of Pakistan as well. Several years back, Rawalpindi/Islamabad also faced the same situation.

AHJs shall study Pakistan Meteorological Data of annual rainfalls and calculate the maximum and minimum flow of runoff with heavy rainfalls, extend modifications and expansion of natural drainage systems arising from catchment areas of big cities, (ii) existing drainage system shall be cleared by removing encroachments/ slums, (iii) avoid dumping of solid waste into natural drainage system/ nullahs and rainwater courses. (iv) install net on wastewater drainage outlets to collect garbage and control blockage of wastewater courses/ pipelines, (v) industrial wastewater, hospitals, tannery, slaughterhouses etc. shall be treated first before discharging into the drainage system for controlling erosion and maintaining ecological balance, (vi) federal and provincial governments shall enhance budget of AHJs to equipped them with modern tools and techniques along with capacity building for effective controlling of urban flooding.

FAIZ UL SIBTAIN.

Islamabad.