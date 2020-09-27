Share:

lakki marwat - In an effort to empower youths, a cement factory located near Darra Pezu Town has launched a dedicated vocational training programme for the permanent residents. The initiative offers possible opportunities of employment through skill development, said an official.

He said under the programme eligible youth would be enrolled for various vocational training programmes in partnership with Hunar Foundation at Rashdiabad in District Tandoallahyar.

“The cement factory is offering scholarships to the participants of vocational training with boarding and lodging,” he maintained. The students holding domicile of District Lakki Marwat are eligible for the programme.

“The training programme will prove helpful to train the local youths in various trades and support in uplifting their economic conditions,” the official said.

Lakki Marwat is one of the most under-developed districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people lack employment facilities and access to basic amenities of life.