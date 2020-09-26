Share:

ISLAMABAD-Disney has tapped YaraShahidi to sprinkle a little bit of pixie dust as Tinker Bell in the upcoming live-action reboot, Peter Pan & Wendy, bound for theaters not Disney+. The 20 year old Grown-ish star’s casting makes her the ‘first person of color’ to portray the sassy sidekick of the film’s title character, which has traditionally been played by a white actress. The star-studded production will also include two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, as Captain Hook. She confirmed the exciting news by sporting her character’s signature lime-green shade and styling her luxurious curls in a Tinker Bell-inspired updo.

In less than an hour her post garnered more than 53,000 likes from her 5.3 million Instagram followers, in addition to a sea of praising congratulatory comments.