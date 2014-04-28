LAHORE - Residents of Askari 5 have demanded the government early construction of dilapidated road linking the colony with L-Block Gulberg near Kalima Chowk. One kilometer long approach road was dug out during construction of flyover and it has yet to constructed even months after completion of the project. Inundated water and dilapidated approach road is causing huge difficulties to hundreds of residents of Askari 5. The residents have demanded the government to take notice and start early construction of important approach road near Nursery, L Block, Gulberg.