JERUSALEM - Israeli authorities invited tenders on Monday for the construction of 77 homes in settlement neighbourhoods of annexed east Jerusalem, settlement watchdog Peace Now said. Peace Now spokeswoman Hagit Ofran told AFP it was the first such announcement in east Jerusalem since a March 17 general election win by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rightwing Likud party. The watchdog said 36 of them were being offered in

Neve Yaakov and another 41 in neighbouring Pisgat Zeev.

oth are located at the northern edge of east Jerusalem. Peace Now said the tenders could be seen as a sign of the future inclinations of the rightwing religious coalition government that Netanyahu is currently putting together.

“Publication of these tenders in east Jerusalem is liable to be an indicator from Netanyahu’s transitional government of what can perhaps be expected - God forbid - when the new government is formed,” it said.