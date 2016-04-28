LAYYAH: A 45-year-old man Bashir died in Jinnah hospital Lahore today, taking the death toll to 29 in Layyah poisonous sweetmeats case.

Layyah’s local administration has received the forensic report of sweets and post-mortem details of the victims according to which, the presence of same poison has been confirmed.

The reports while contradicting the claims of health department, local administration and police stated that the sweets contained insect killing toxic chlorpheniramine pesticide. Hospital staff has failed in finding the antidote of the fatal chemical that has taken lives of as many as 29 people.

Deputy Superintendent in Police (DSP) Rameez Bukhari was also seen incompetent to unveil truth behind the incident.

Meanwhile, 17 affectees are still under treatment at hospital among which two have been reported in critical condition.

An eight-member inspection team made by Chief Minister is also gathering the evidence and data.