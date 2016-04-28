LAHORE - Karachi based TV artist Majid Jahangir has called the Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party a second face of Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

“Mustafa Kamal has been associated with MQM which over the last 35 years continued to do crime of the worst order and kept the city restive,” said the actor who got fame for his 80s programme “Fifty Fifty”.

Flanked by his spouse, Majid Jahangir was addressing a press conference here yesterday. He said the situation in Karachi was a nightmare not only for the layman but also for the artists.

“After a long period of hibernation, the former mayor of Karachi and his likeminded have resurfaced in the city to befool the people, showing them dreams of utopian world,” said the TV artist who has been suffering from paralysis.

He further alleged that the MQM minted trillions of rupees through donations and bad practices, and now Mustafa Kamal is also begging for donations adhering to that mode of making money.

Karachi, which was once recognised as the ‘city of artists’ and ‘men of letter’ to command a very soft image worldwide, is fast losing that footings mainly by discouraging the cultural and artistic activities. “Taking care of the poor artists is not among the priorities of Sindh government,” he regretted. With the advent of Mustafa Kamal, Majid said, no change is expected in Karachi and his party would be a continuation of what the MQM has been doing during last decade.

He also lamented in his extreme distress, Sindh governor Ishratul Abad appearing in the TV show had promised to help him for the medical treatment but the promise was never fulfilled.

Jahangir eulogised Army and Rangers operation in Karachi and other parts of Sindh and vehemently supported its continuation with full might to keep the current moment of peace and confidence of the business class.

The TV artist highly praised the Punjab government led by CM Shehbaz Sharif and the projects of the federal government which he said are “guarantee to the prosperity of the country and the common man.” He stressed these projects whether in energy side or transport and the CPEC, all must complete.

“Punjab and Sindh present a lot of difference in terms of progress and development with the former going much ahead of the other,” Majid said, adding that he wanted the incumbent federal government to complete the term as its performance was not only the hope of good days for the poor but also the artists who today fall deeply down among the neglected class of the society.

Majid Jahangir, who was conferred Pakistan's highest "Pride of Performance" award for his memorable performance in one of the most popular comedy shows ‘Fifty Fifty’ has been facing severe financial crisis and health issues. Majid worked for Pakistan Television (PTV) for 22 years besides starring in four Pakistani films.