KARACHI - Child Life Foundation in collaboration with Sindh government inaugurated fourth children emergency room to provide free of cost treatment for residents of Lyari.

Children emergency room in Lyari General Hospital comprises of 54 beds which is modern, fully automated, equipped with cardiac monitors, defibrillators, resuscitation, phototherapy units and well stocked pharmacy.

All treatment and medicines are provided free of cost.

All pediatricians and paramedical staff are qualified, trained and skilled in emergency care.

Implementation of Queue Management System, Paperless Environment and Telemedicine is to ensure quality emergency care and to facilitate the entire process of saving lives.

The purpose of software Automation to Save Lives is to document the care given and to measure the time to triage, time to registration, to doctor and finally to pharmacy and discharge.

Health Secretary Fazalullah Pechuho, chief guest of the ceremony while addressing at the occasion, said that government of Sindh is working with Child Life Foundation to provide emergency care facility in all tertiary care government teaching hospitals in Sindh.