ISLAMABAD - The last meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee on Friday decided to continue the current budget session of the National Assembly till May 15, 2018.

It was agreed that discussion on charged expenditure will be taken place on May 11, 2018 while voting and discussion on cut motions and demand for grants in respect of voted expenditure 2018-2019 would be taken up on May 12 and 14, 2018.

The consideration and passage of Finance Bill, 2018 will take place on May 14, 2018 and discussion on supplementary demands for grants and appropriation 2018-19 in respect of charged and voted expenditure and laying of schedule of authorized expenditure 2018-2019 would take place on May 15, 2018.

It was also settled that the sittings of the National Assembly will also be held on Saturday. The committee was informed that the question hour and other non-legislative business will remain suspended during the Budget Session.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, MNAs Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Sheikh Salahuddin, Maulana Muhamad Khan Sherani, Nasir Khan and Sahibzada Tariq Ullah.