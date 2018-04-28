Share:

KABUL:- The Afghan Special Operations Forces killed three Islamic State militants and captured three insurgent suspects in two separate operations, the command of special forces said Friday. Three members of IS terrorist group were killed following airstrikes in Shaygal and Shultan districts of eastern Kunar province on Thursday, Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan said in a statement. In Balkh province, three suspected militants were captured after the special forces waged an operation in Chimtal district on Thursday night.–Xinhua