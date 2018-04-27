Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-A delegation from Constituency 4, Poonch apprised the AJK president of their grievances as they lack road infrastructure, water schemes, electricity and other civic amenities.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan however said that the government would focus on the development projects throughout Azad Kashmir with a holistic approach towards progress and prosperity of the people.

The president made these remarks while meeting a with delegation from Constituency 4, Poonch at Jammu and Kashmir House on Friday. The delegation was led by former speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly, former AJK minister Sardar Muhammad Sayyab Khalid and PML-N leader Aashiq. Other members of the delegation included Sardar Jahangir, Former Chairman UC Rayarra, Sardar Iltaf Sardar Riaz Roshan, Sardar Tauseef and Sardar Wasim Ashiq.

The delegation apprised the president of various issues relating to Constituency 4, Poonch including the construction of roads, water schemes, power generation and other civic amenities. They thanked the president for his keen interest in development projects in the region.

Masood said that the AJK government would focus on developing infrastructure including uplift and construction of roads, providing universal access to health, promotion of tourism, industries and modernizing agricultural activity. He said that with a huge potential in power production, the government was building a cascade of dams throughout AJK which will not only address our growing energy needs but would also provide employment to the local populace.

The president said that under the auspices of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor two major hydropower projects - Kohala and Karot, an expressway and a special economic zone at Mirpur would be established which would be instrumental in the economic development and prosperity of AJK. He added that a tourism corridor would also be established which would pass through tourist destinations like Chakar, Sudhan Gali, Haji Pir, Lasdanna, Toli Pir and Banjosa. The corridor would promote tourism and will have all best available facilities to cater to the growing number of tourists, he said.

The delegation praised president AJK's efforts in raising the voice of the Kashmiri brother and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir at international forums and creating awareness on the atrocious human rights violations taking place in the occupied territory.