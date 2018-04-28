Share:

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah Friday termed articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution black laws of former military ruler Gen Ziaul Haq.

In a statement, Shah said he had repeatedly asked Nawaz Sharif to cooperate with the Opposition in eliminating these laws, but the former premier did nothing. He was of the considered opinion that the parliament should be independent in taking its own decisions. The opposition leader said PML-N was creating a new tradition through the one-year budget. He advised the ruling party to present the budget of only four months. Commenting on the disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Shah said he was not delighted over the news, adding had the matter been sent to the parliament, it would have been better.–INP