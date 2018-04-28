Share:

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town celebrated inauguration of Bahria Town International Hospital at a grand ceremony on Friday evening, according to a press release.

Chief guest of the ceremony, CEO of Bahria Town Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik, graced the ceremony along with COO of Bahria Town Karachi Admiral Ahmad Hayat, management and residents of Bahria Town Karachi, noted personalities from the field of medicine and other distinguished social and media personalities.

In his address, Chief Executive Officer of Bahria Town Karachi Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik said, “Pakistani doctors are known around the world for their research and expertise in the field of medicine yet a decent medical facility is out of reach for most Pakistanis.” He said, “Bahria Town is striving to provide a quality living to the people of Pakistan, it is impossible to put the most important field of medicine on the back seat. By establishing Bahria Town International Hospitals, Bahria Town has proven its conviction in providing the best of medical facilities to the people of Pakistan.”

Already three hospitals are working under the banner of Bahria International Hospital in Rawalpindi and Lahore. First Bahria Town International Hospital was established way back in 1997 and since then it has served hundreds and thousands of patients in Pakistan.