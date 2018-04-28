Share:

A shopkeeper listening the budget speech TV as the Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail unveiling Rs 2.043 trillion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2018-19, aimed at further strengthening physical and social infrastructure, to put the economy on sustainable and high growth trajectory.

Assembly staffers carrying the budget copies outside National Assembly as the Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail unveiling Rs 2.043 trillion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2018-19.