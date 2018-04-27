Share:

LONDON:- Colin Firth is to star alongside Dame Julie Walters in ‘The Secret Garden’. The 57-year-old actor is set to start shooting the David Heyman-produced adaptation of the children’s classic in the UK on Monday. The movie is being set in 1947, prior to Partition in India, and following the end of World War Two. ‘The Secret Garden’ tells the story of Mary Lennox, a difficult 10-year-old girl who was born in India to wealthy British parents. But she is forced to return to England when her parents suddenly die and she joins forces with her sick cousin to find a secret garden.