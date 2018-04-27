Share:

HAFIZABAD-A delegation of teachers led by Primary Head Teachers Association and the Young Teachers Association demanded early disbursement of their salaries unpaid for the last two months. They called on the Deputy Commissioner and requested to order for the payment of their salaries without further delay. They told the DC that they have not received two-month salary which has created multiple problems for their families. The DC directed the budget officer to ensure early payment to them at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the supply of gunny bags for the procurement of 785,000 bags of wheat has started by draw of ballots, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Allah Ditta Warraich said. He said that efforts had been made to protect the rights of growers particularly small growers. The staff found indifferent or rude towards the growers would be dealt with sternly. He further said that under the Kisan Package, the agriculture department has registered 9,119 growers of which 8,811 have been sanctioned Rs539 million interest-free loan to enable them to maximise food production. He added that 8,000 growers had been provided with cell phones so as to facilitate them to get the payment of loans through Easy Paisa. He further said that with a view to provide loan for the maximum growers, the ownership limit had been increased up to 50 acres.

He called upon the growers to get them registered to get the interest-free loan. He directed the officers of water management and irrigation departments to ensure desilting the drains and Nullas before the rainy season.