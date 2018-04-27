Share:

LONDON-Eva Green has been cast in the sci-fi thriller ‘A Patriot’.

The 37-year-old actress - who previously starred in ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ - is poised to appear in the movie alongside Kathy Bates and Ed Skrein.

The movie is currently in pre-production, with Dan Pringle set to direct the project. Brian O’Shea - whose firm, The Exchange, is responsible for world sales - explained: ‘’We are very excited to bring this commercial sci-fi thriller to market.

‘’With great talent attached to this powerful storyline, ‘A Patriot’ will surely garner global theatrical distribution.’’ The film is set in a future authoritarian state, which has managed to cut itself off from a planet that’s being destroyed by climate issues.

Eva plays the role of Border Corp Captain Kate Jones, who fights to defend the population. Meanwhile, Eva previously revealed she harboured fears of being typecast as a ‘’weird witch’’.

The French actress explained that she was keen to appear in more ‘’normal roles’’ as her career progresses.

She said: ‘’I will have to do more normal roles because I don’t want to be put in a box marked ‘weird witch’. People around me say: You must stop doing dark roles.’’

Despite this assertion, Eva added that there is ‘’something fascinating in darkness. You learn about yourself as well by going to these extremes as an actor. Perhaps I should see a shrink.’’