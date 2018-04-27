Share:

rawalpindi-Experts have recommended that advantages of a geo-climatic environment should be taken for various horticulture crops based on the outcome of latest research techniques and should emphasize on the make-shift trend of horticultural fresh crops to add value to minimize the post-harvest losses.

They urged for a cohesive effort needed to address the interactive face of the potential stakeholders for an investment plan in the horticulture industry and efficient use of cheaper skilled manpower and proper business plan to boost floriculture industry in Pakistan.

These recommendations were presented at the concluding ceremony of the three days International Horticulture Conference, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

On the occasion, Dr Noor Ul Islam, Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Agricultural Research Board was the chief guest while Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the guest of honour. The ceremony was also attended by foreign delegates, participants, faculty members and students.

Experts said that it is the need of the hour to expand the Orchard Registration Program by promoting best practices of fruit & vegetables production through agri extension and development projects.

They suggested improvement in business chain of horticultural products by strengthening domestic market and requested the concerned authority for the vigilant monitoring of the already approved protocol to maintain international standards of horticulture crops.

They urged for developing clusters, collaborative marketing and infrastructure facilitation of horticulture crops and promoting research to make horticulture fresh products into value added foods.

They emphasized on strengthening the farmers’ credit system to promote horticulture sector and the promotion of somatic hybridization & tissues culture technology of date palms, bananas, and citrus for mass production, rootstocks & varietal improvement.

Dr Noor Ul Islam, Prof Dr Sarwat N. Mirza, PMAS-AAUR Dean Faculty of Crop and Food Sciences Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Prof Dr Hafiz Ashfaq Ahmad, Chairman PMAS-AAUR Horticulture Department addressed the participants on the horticulture sector’s importance, its future, and the problems surrounding it.

At the end the chief guest along with PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor distributed certificates among the participants of the conference.It may be recalled that the conference was organized by PMAS-AAUR Department of Horticulture in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Society for Horticulture Science.